Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $103,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 890,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

