Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Bruker worth $174,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,879. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

