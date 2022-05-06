Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $148,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,329,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,576. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

