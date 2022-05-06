Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $97.76 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $149.69. 233,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,721. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

