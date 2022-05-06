Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,526 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $119,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,805. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

