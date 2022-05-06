Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,343 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Murphy USA worth $86,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.20. 207,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

