Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.27% of Terex worth $131,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 868,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

