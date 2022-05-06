Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,015 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.95% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $71,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,753. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

