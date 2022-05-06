Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,328,456 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,669,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,328,456 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises approximately 2.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.94% of First Horizon worth $353,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,769,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,066,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,851. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

