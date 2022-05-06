Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,655 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,655 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Jabil worth $242,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jabil by 352.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 823,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,032. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

