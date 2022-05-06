Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 427,210 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427,210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $79,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.