Function X Reaches Market Cap of $169.97 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $169.97 million and $1.86 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

