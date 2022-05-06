FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 16,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.29.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

