FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Lowered by Cormark

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.13 million.

STC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

