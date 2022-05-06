Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 536 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

