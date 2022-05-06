Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $105.79. 86,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

