Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 271,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

