Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.46 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,468. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

