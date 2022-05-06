Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $719,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.14. 128,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,921. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $448.54 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.