Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of BATRA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,252. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after buying an additional 125,982 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 418.9% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

