Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 12,892 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. 69,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,454. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.13 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

