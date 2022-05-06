Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 15,060 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,974,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.81.

RBLX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.