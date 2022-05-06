Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 709,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

