Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $17.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,316.99. 68,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,762.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

