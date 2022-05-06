Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 1,858 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. The company has a market cap of $558.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $274.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.