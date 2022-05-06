Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

