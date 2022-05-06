Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $2.21 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $9.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.21. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

