GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.49 ($38.41). 312,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.58. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

