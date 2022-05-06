Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

