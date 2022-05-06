Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,168 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 124,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

