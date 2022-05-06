Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

KREF stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

