Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

