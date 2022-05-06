Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

