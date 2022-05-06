Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 347.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter.

BKMC opened at $83.66 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49.

