Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

