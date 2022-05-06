Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.