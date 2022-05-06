General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 191,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

