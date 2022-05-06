Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.10. 41,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a current ratio of 33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

