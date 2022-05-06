Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading 5.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.44. 11,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 859,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

