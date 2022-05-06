Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $137.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.44. 17,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

