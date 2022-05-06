Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.