Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPTF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.84) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Getlink from €16.60 ($17.47) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$18.19 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

