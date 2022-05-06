Ghe LLC Acquires Shares of 18,053 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,905,000 after acquiring an additional 274,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,973,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. 5,333,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,767. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

