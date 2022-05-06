Ghe LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.7% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.