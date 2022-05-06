Ghe LLC Invests $5.41 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

MCO stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.44. 1,051,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.39 and its 200-day moving average is $354.89. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $287.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

