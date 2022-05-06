Ghe LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 4,562,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.