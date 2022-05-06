Ghe LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,000. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.