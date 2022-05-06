Ghe LLC Purchases New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KB Home by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. 2,014,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,655. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

