Ghe LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,548,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,959,355. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

