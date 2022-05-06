Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.27.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.43 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.39%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

